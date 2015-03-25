Hunter's 3rd straight double-double lifts Nicholls State over Northwestern State 93-78

Fred Hunter posted his third straight double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds as Nicholls State defeated Southland Conference-foe Northwestern State 93-78 Thursday night.

Jeremy Smith added 18 and Dantrell Thomas tallied 17 points for Nicholls State (4-11, 3-2). Hunter, a guard, is averaging 12 rebounds over his last three outings for the Colonels.

DeQuan Hicks led five Northwestern State players in double figures with 19 points. James Hublin added 16 points and 11 rebounds, Shamir Davis 13 points, Brison White 11 and Jalan West 10 for the Demons (10-6, 4-2), who committed 23 turnovers.

Nicholls State turned those errors into 24 points and led 39-22 at the break after holding Northwestern State to 7-of-33 shooting in the first half.

Northwestern State shot 55 percent (22 of 40) in the second half but Nicholls State answered by making 15 of 25 shots (60 percent) in the frame to pull away.