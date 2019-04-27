Houston Texans player arrested for drunkenly punching out Nashville hotel window during NFL draft: police

Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin was arrested late Friday night on charges of public intoxication and vandalism.

Police say Griffin, 29, punched out a front window of Hotel Indigo on Union Street in downtown Nashville, the host city of this year's NFL draft.

As NFL hopefuls were being picked to start their football journey only minutes away, officers responded to a report of a disorderly Griffin at 11:40 p.m. After the breakage, security followed him out of the hotel to the corner of Union Street and Second Avenue North, according to The Tennessean.

TRUMP CONGRATULATES SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS DRAFT PICK NICK BOSA: 'ALWAYS STAY TRUE TO YOURSELF'

Officers who arrived on the scene said Griffin's left hand and fingers were bleeding. He appeared intoxicated, stumbling on the sidewalk and nearly walking into traffic. For his own safety, police say he was physically arrested instead of being issued a misdemeanor citation.

His friend told police Griffin had been overserved on alcohol that evening, he stayed in jail overnight and was released on a $1,750 bond Saturday morning.

REGGIE WAYNE TROLLS TITANS FANS IN RESPONSE TO BOOS AT NFL DRAFT

The Texans picked another TE, San Diego State's Kahale Warring with the 86th pick on Friday just before Griffin's incident.

Griffin caught 24 passes for 305 yards last season and is one of the longest tenured players on the Texans. They drafted the tight end in the 6th round of the 2013 draft and resigned him to a three-year, $9 million contract with $3.22 million guaranteed in March, 2017.

"We are aware of the incident regarding Ryan Griffin," said Amy Palcic, Vice President of Communications for the Houston Texans. "We are gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

His court date is set for May 31.