Houston's Dejon Jarreau gives gutsy performance in team's comeback victory over Rutgers

Houston’s Dejon Jarreau played through a nagging hip injury, took a few bumps and still managed to help the Cougars comeback to beat Rutgers in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Jarreau finished with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists. He was clearly favoring his hip, which caused him to sit out in key moments and allow Rutgers to get ahead.

The Scarlet Knights were up by as many as 10 points in the game. Geo Baker put the Scarlet Knights up four points with 2:04 to go in the game – but it would be the team’s final basket. Jarreau, Quentin Grimes, Tramon Mark and Marcus Sasser had key points in the final 2 minutes of the game.

Sasser’s two free throws with 9 seconds remaining of the game helped get Houston to the Sweet 16.

Grimes led the Cougars with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Houston also had the advantage on the offensive rebounding category. The Cougars had 16 offensive rebounds compared to Rutgers’ six offensive rebounds. Houston also had 18 free throws, compared to 12 for the Scarlet Knights.

Baker led Rutgers with 14 points. Montez Mathis had 10 points off the bench.

Houston will play No 11 Syracuse in the Sweet 16. The Cougars last got to the Sweet 16 in 2019. The team lost to Kentucky in that round.