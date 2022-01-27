Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Published

Hot coaching candidate Dan Quinn sticking with Cowboys, after all

Quinn, 51, has actually interviewed for six of the nine vacancies since the end of the season

By Sam Amico | OutKick
Dan Quinn has been drawing interest from several NFL teams with a head coaching vacancy, and he’s even interviewed for a few of them. But from the sounds of things, he isn’t going anywhere.

Instead, Quinn has informed rival teams he will stay on as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator for another season, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Dec 6, 2015; Tampa, FL, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn, 51, has actually interviewed for six of the nine vacancies since the end of the season. That included two interviews with the Denver Broncos, a team with which he was considered the frontrunner.

Jun 17, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn coaches during minicamp at Falcons Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to joining the Cowboys, Quinn was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-20. He led them to the Super Bowl in 2016, when they lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots after building a 28-3 lead.

During the season, Quinn said he wouldn’t leave the Cowboys just for the sake of it.

"I think for me coming here, I wasn’t coming here to look at what my next job would be," he told reporters. "I wanted to come in here and have a blast and hopefully kick ass and make an impact. … If those moments come, I’ll be ready for them if the right scenario came about, but honestly, I’m having a blast right here with this crew and going for it. That’s where my mind is, that’s where my heart is.

Oct 25, 2015; Nashville, TN, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn on the sideline during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Atlanta won 10-7. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

"I don’t really spend a lot of time thinking about down the road or what’s next. I just like really being in the moment with the guys."

For at least one more year, it appears Quinn will be in the moment with the Cowboys once again.