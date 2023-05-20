Expand / Collapse search
Horse owned by Bob Baffert euthanized in Preakness Stakes undercard; jockey hospitalized

Havnamelton suffered a left fore fetlock injury in the first race of the day

Ryan Morik
A horse owned by Bob Baffert was euthanized at Pimlico Race Course, the site of the Preakness Stakes, hours before the second leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday.

Havnameltdown sustained a "non-operable left fore fetlock" injury at Pimlico, and doctors made the decision to put the horse down.

"The loss of Havnameltdown will be felt across the entire horse racing community, and everyone at Maryland Jockey Club and 1/ST Racing extends out heartfelt condolences to Havnameltdown's connections," 1/ST Racing, the owners of Pimlico Race Course.

View of finish line at Preakness

The field crosses the finish line during the fifth race ahead of the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland.  (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The horse's jockey, Luis Saez, was hospitalized following his fall off the horse - he is stable and conscious, the owners of Pimlico said.

Havnameltdown's death comes after seven horses died of multiple reasons in the days - and even hours - leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

One of the horses, Wild on Ice, was set to run in the May 6 Derby, while two other horses died at Churchill Downs hours before the race went off.

Kentucky Derby Bob Baffert

In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, Adare Manor trainer Bob Baffert, right, and jockey Juan Hernandez talk after the horse's victory in the Grade II, $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes horse race Saturday, April 29, 2023, Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)

Baffert was suspended from Churchill Downs for two years following a positive drug test on the original winner of the 2021 Derby, Medina Spirit. The horse was disqualified from the race and died that December.

PETA sounded off on Churchill Downs on the day of the Derby, calling it a "killing field." On Saturday, they had similar sentiments about the Baltimore racetrack and Baffert.

"Pimlico should have followed Churchill Downs’ example and barred Bob Baffert from the track," PETA said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "Baffert has been implicated in drugging scandals, the deaths of seven horses who collapsed in California, and at least 75 horses in his care have died. The tragic death of Havnameltdown is the latest in a long line of fatalities. The racing industry must kick out the bad guys or it will have blood on its hands as well as blood on its tracks."

Horse euthanized

Bob Baffert-trained Havnameltdown is taken off the track after being euthanized during the sixth race ahead of the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland.  (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Mage looks to continue his run for a Triple Crown later on Saturday.