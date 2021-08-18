Hornets' LaMelo Ball has no regrets about skipping school to pursue NBA career: 'We don't need school'

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has absolutely no regrets about ditching school to chase his dreams of playing in the NBA .

Ball, 19, spoke bluntly in an interview with GQ Magazine about his decision to leave high school his junior year and skip out on college to play overseas, arguing that pursuing a career in the big leagues was his goal.

​​"You wanna go to the league, so school's not your priority," he said in the article published Tuesday. "We not trippin' off school. We not dumb. We know how to learn. We don't need school. And school not even teachin' you s--- – what the f--- is school?"

Ball followed in the footsteps of his two older brothers – Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball. In fact, after dominating his high school basketball team as a freshman and sophomore, Ball followed one of his brothers to the Lithuanian Basketball League.

He would play for a junior league created by his father and the Australian National Basketball League before eventually getting drafted by the Hornets with the No. 3 overall pick in 2020.

He averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists this season, earning him All-Rookie First Team honors and was named NBA Rookie of the Year.

Ball later clarified his comments on Instagram, saying in his stories "school not for everybody."