Charlotte Hornets

Hornets' Kai Jones missing training camp after bizarre social media posts

Jones was a first-round draft pick in 2021

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Charlotte Hornets will be without forward Kai Jones for the start of training camp after a series of bizarre social media posts, the team announced Saturday.

Jones appeared to dance and ramble incoherently on Instagram earlier this month. 

He also called himself the greatest basketball player of all time, vowed to win the NBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards and said he believed he could beat LeBron James one-on-one.

Kai Jones dunks

Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones dunks during the first half of a game against the Orlando Magic March 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser, File)

"There is not currently a timetable for his return to the team," the Hornets said in a statement. "Out of respect for the personal nature of the situation, the Hornets will not have any additional public comments regarding the matter at this time."

Additionally, the 2021 first-round draft pick wrote he was a better shooter than LaMelo Ball and rookie Brandon Miller.

"I’ve had a higher fg% than those guys since I came out the womb and none of them can guard me so know your ball before you talk," Jones said.

Kai Jones on the bench

Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones, left, talks with an assistant prior to a game against the Chicago Bulls at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., March 31, 2023. (David Yeazell/USA Today Sports)

The Hornets open up camp next week.

Jones was a standout collegiate player at Texas before he turned pro. Charlotte acquired him after the New York Knicks selected him with the No. 19 overall pick in 2021.

He’s played in 67 games for the Hornets over the last two years, averaging 2.7 points per game.

Kai Jones vs Warriors

Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones (23) dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter July 5, 2023. (Darren Yamashita/USA Today Sports)

Charlotte opens its preseason schedule against the Miami Heat Oct. 10. Its regular season begins Oct. 25 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.