Hope Solo announces she's pregnant with twins, says 'miniature soccer team on the way'

Former U.S. women’s soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo revealed Monday she was pregnant with twins.

Solo made the revelation while co-hosting a beIN Sports show. The 38-year-old World Cup champion said she was having a boy and a girl and joked that a “miniature soccer team was on the way.”

Solo is married to former NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens.

Her announcement comes months after she revealed in an interview with Elle Magazine in June that she was moments from death after suffering a miscarriage while she was running for president of the U.S. Soccer Federation last year.

"The doctor said I was hours from dying,” Solo told the magazine. “They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube.”

After the miscarriage, she told the magazine she started in vitro fertilization.

Solo was dropped by U.S. soccer after the 2016 Rio Olympics in which the team lost to Sweden. Solo criticized the Swedish team, creating a controversy that ended with U.S. soccer suspending her for six months and terminating her national team contract.

She was a vocal critic of the 2019 U.S. women’s soccer team and criticized coach Jill Ellis as being a poor leader and someone who “cracks under pressure.”