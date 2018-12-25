Texas HS football team wins with last-minute Hail Mary pass

A Texas high school football team secured an unexpected win Saturday thanks to a last-minute Hail Mary pass at AT&T Stadium, The Houston Chronicle reported.

Galena Park North Shore was poised for a 36-35 defeat after Duncanville’s Ja’Quinden Jackson ran a 5-yard touchdown with 1:02 remaining.

But fate took a turn after Dematrius Davis threw a 45-yard Hail Mary pass to A.J. Carter with only three seconds left on the clock.

“Things broke down, we didn’t get the ball out of our hand, we ended up having to burn our timeout and there was only four seconds left and nothing left to do but take a shot,” North Shore coach Jon Kay said. “It’s something you work on Thursday before a Friday game, and it’s called a Hail Mary for a reason – somebody’s living right.”

North Shore ultimately secured the Class 6A Division I title, denying Duncanville its first title since 1998.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We practice it every Thursday at the end of practice,” said Davis. “We never thought we would do it, but we did it today and it happened. It worked.”

The game posits the team’s burgeoning reputation as a force to be reckoned with, after two wins against Katy, Cy-Fair, Lake Travis, and now Duncanville.