SPORTS
Pennsylvania high school football player goes viral with perfectly timed play for touchdown

The play went viral on TikTok

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A Pennsylvania high school football player’s perfectly timed play went viral on social media this week.

Wakeem Page, a defensive back for Cathedral Prep in Erie, made an unforgettable play on Friday when he jumped the line of scrimmage and intercepted a would-be toss from a Meadville High School quarterback to the running back. 

The play was seen nearly 2 million times on social media.

But Page said nope.

The young player took the ball all the way back to the end zone for a touchdown. Cathedral Prep won the game, 62-28.

The play went viral on TikTok and as of this week has been viewed nearly two million times and shared over 133,000 times.

Wakeem Page said he just studied the film to get the jump start.

"We'd been watching film so I knew when (the quarterback) moved out about two yards that it was going to be a pitch play. I shot the gap and (the ball) just landed in my hands," Page told Erie Times-News.

Page is listed on his Hudl highlights page as a cornerback and wide receiver for Cathedral Prep. He’s in the class of 2023. In the game against Meadville, he accounted for three scores, including the perfectly timed play. He had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and a 15-yard touchdown catch.

Cathedral Prep won the game.

According to Max Preps, Cathedral Prep is 7-1 this season overall.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com