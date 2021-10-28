Pennsylvania high school football player goes viral with perfectly timed play for touchdown

A Pennsylvania high school football player’s perfectly timed play went viral on social media this week.

Wakeem Page, a defensive back for Cathedral Prep in Erie, made an unforgettable play on Friday when he jumped the line of scrimmage and intercepted a would-be toss from a Meadville High School quarterback to the running back.

But Page said nope.

The young player took the ball all the way back to the end zone for a touchdown. Cathedral Prep won the game, 62-28.

The play went viral on TikTok and as of this week has been viewed nearly two million times and shared over 133,000 times.

"We'd been watching film so I knew when (the quarterback) moved out about two yards that it was going to be a pitch play. I shot the gap and (the ball) just landed in my hands," Page told Erie Times-News.

Page is listed on his Hudl highlights page as a cornerback and wide receiver for Cathedral Prep. He’s in the class of 2023. In the game against Meadville, he accounted for three scores, including the perfectly timed play. He had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and a 15-yard touchdown catch.

According to Max Preps, Cathedral Prep is 7-1 this season overall.