Herschel Walker claims Democrats 'do not like America', slams Biden's work with ex-Klansman Robert Byrd

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker claimed Tuesday on "Hannity" that Democrats "do not like America" and are "going to take your freedoms" if they take power in November.

Walker also reacted Tuesday to rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson endorsing President Trump. Jackson tweeted Monday that while he still has misgivings about the president's views of minorities, the 62% tax rate that could be seen in New York State under Biden is "out of your f---ing mind."

When asked by host Sean Hannity what the media would do if they discovered that President Trump eulogized the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., and worked with segregationist Senate Democrats --as Biden had done -- Walker said they would "cover it non-stop."

"At the same time," Walker added. "I could tell you Herschel Walker would not be his friend."

Hannity noted that Byrd, who served in the Senate from 1959 until his death in 2010 at age 92, was once an "exalted cyclops" in the White nationalist organization -- though he later disavowed and apologized for his past.

He added that, as Politico reported, Biden in 1976 supported a Byrd-sponsored measure prohibiting the use of federal money to bus minority students to schools that weren't in their immediate neighborhoods.

In response, Walker told viewers that Americans "better get out and vote Republican."

"If you don't vote Republican, you're not going to recognize America," Walker said. "If you don't vote Republican, you're not going to recognize America. If you let the Democrats get in control, your kids, your grandkids, they're not going to recognize America, because I see what they're doing.

"They don't tell you the truth. The truth is they do not like America ... they're going to take your freedoms, and I'm not going to stand for it."