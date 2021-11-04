Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Henry Ruggs crash: Video shows former Raiders WR sobbing at scene

In a video clip obtained by TMZ Sports, Ruggs was hugging his girlfriend while sitting on the sidewalk just a few feet away from the scene

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was captured on video sobbing and swearing minutes after he crashed his Corvette into an SUV, killing a 23-year-old woman and her dog in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning.

In a video clip obtained by TMZ Sports, Ruggs was hugging his girlfriend Kiara Washington while sitting on a sidewalk just a few feet away from the RAV4, which was in flames from the deadly crash.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Las Vegas Metro Police investigators work at the scene of a fatal crash Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in the fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured.

Las Vegas Metro Police investigators work at the scene of a fatal crash Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in the fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

"F---!!! Stop yelling!!!" Ruggs told Washington in the video.

The video shows other witnesses who arrived at the crash. One person told the police officer who arrived on the scene that the NFL player was involved in the crash.

HENRY RUGGS CRASH: FRIEND SAYS VICTIM WAS ABOUT TO GET US CITIZENSHIP

"That's Henry Ruggs right here. That's Henry Ruggs right here. He plays for the Raiders," the witness said.

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, is brought into a courtroom during his initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead.

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, is brought into a courtroom during his initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Later in the video, Washington was caught on camera saying, "Can we get help? Can you please help him? He is knocked unconscious!"

At that point in the video, Ruggs is seen starting to cry as Washington held his head.

Police said that Ruggs showed signs of impairment at the crash site. He was booked and arrested on charges of DUI and reckless driving after he checked out at a local hospital.

Las Vegas Metro Police investigators work at a fatal crash Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in the fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured.

Las Vegas Metro Police investigators work at a fatal crash Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in the fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ruggs was released from the team hours before his initial court appearance on multiple felony charges. Prosecutors said he was traveling in his 2020 Corvette at 156 mph 2.5 seconds before the crash.

Prosecutors said the car slowed to 127 mph when the airbag deployed. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of .161%, which is more than twice the legal limit in the state.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com