Henry Ruggs crash: Video shows former Raiders WR sobbing at scene

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was captured on video sobbing and swearing minutes after he crashed his Corvette into an SUV, killing a 23-year-old woman and her dog in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning.

In a video clip obtained by TMZ Sports, Ruggs was hugging his girlfriend Kiara Washington while sitting on a sidewalk just a few feet away from the RAV4, which was in flames from the deadly crash.

"F---!!! Stop yelling!!!" Ruggs told Washington in the video.

The video shows other witnesses who arrived at the crash. One person told the police officer who arrived on the scene that the NFL player was involved in the crash.

"That's Henry Ruggs right here. That's Henry Ruggs right here. He plays for the Raiders," the witness said.

Later in the video, Washington was caught on camera saying, "Can we get help? Can you please help him? He is knocked unconscious!"

At that point in the video, Ruggs is seen starting to cry as Washington held his head.

Police said that Ruggs showed signs of impairment at the crash site. He was booked and arrested on charges of DUI and reckless driving after he checked out at a local hospital.

Ruggs was released from the team hours before his initial court appearance on multiple felony charges. Prosecutors said he was traveling in his 2020 Corvette at 156 mph 2.5 seconds before the crash.

Prosecutors said the car slowed to 127 mph when the airbag deployed. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of .161%, which is more than twice the legal limit in the state.