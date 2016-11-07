Henderson seeks reforms if elected World Sailing boss

SAN DIEGO (AP) Paul Henderson, a former president of sailing's world governing body who also once served on the International Olympic Committee, is running for president of World Sailing.

The 81-year-old Henderson said the governing body is too focused on making money and not enough on protecting the interest of sailors.

If elected, he says he would streamline the number of foundations and bank accounts at World Sailing. He said he hired a forensic accountant who found that World Sailing has at least six accounts in various jurisdictions. He said it should have two at the most.

The Canadian says the governing body needs to be more transparent with its finances.

He's running against incumbent Carlo Croce of Italy and Kim Anderson of Denmark. Voting for the four-year term will be Sunday during the General Assembly in Barcelona.