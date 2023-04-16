Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Heat's Tyler Herro breaks hand diving for loose ball, still manages to put up shot

Herro had 12 points before he left

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro’s hustle appeared to have cost him big time in the second quarter of the team’s Game 1 playoff matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

In the second quarter, Herro poked the ball away from Bucks ball handler Grayson Allen. The ball rolled to the backcourt and Herro dove for it. However, he landed awkwardly, writhing in pain.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Apr 16, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) in the first half during game one of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum.

Apr 16, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) in the first half during game one of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. (Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports)

He tried to get off the court, but play was never paused as officials let the time wind down. He even tried to take a three-pointer as he was dealing with the issue. Miami went to the locker room with a 68-55 lead, but the team announced bad news at halftime.

Herro had suffered a broken hand. He would be ruled out for the rest of the game.

LAKERS' ANTHONY DAVIS APPEARS TO INJURE ARM IN GAME 1 VS GRIZZLIES, COMES BACK TO PLAY CRUCIAL ROLE IN WIN

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during Round One Game One of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during Round One Game One of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

He had 12 points in 19 minutes.

The young guard was a big reason why Miami made it to the NBA Finals during the 2019-2020 COVID-19 pandemic-impacted season and also why the team made it to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics last season.

The 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year started in 67 games for Miami this season. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists during the season as the Heat limped into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

Herro was among the leaders in free-throw percentage with 93.4%.

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat shoots the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during Round One Game One of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat shoots the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during Round One Game One of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Milwaukee was also hit with the injury bug when Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a lower-back injury. He was ruled out as well.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.