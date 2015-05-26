Hawks try to even up series with Wizards

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Atlanta Hawks will try to even up their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Washington Wizards when Game 2 commences Tuesday night at Philips Arena.

The top-seeded Hawks, just two days after eliminating the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round, fell at home to the No. 5 Wizards, who had off a whole week after sweeping the Toronto Raptors, 104-98, Sunday.

Bradley Beal and John Wall overcame injury scares to lead Washington to the victory. Beal (right ankle sprain) and Wall (left wrist sprain) battled to score 28 and 18 points, respectively, for Washington on Sunday. Wall also had 13 assists and three blocks.

The talented, young backcourt both proclaimed themselves ready for Tuesday.

"I did a lot of treatment last night," Wall told the Washington Post on Monday. "Just trying to get it as best as we can get it before the game tomorrow."

Wall didn't practice, but Beal's ankle improved so dramatically, he was a full participant on Monday.

"I've sprained this ankle 30 times," Beal told the paper. "The swelling's never gone away. It wasn't that bad. I got to thank my training staff. I feel a lot better today than yesterday."

Paul Pierce ended with 19 points for the Wizards and Marcin Gortat tallied 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Wizards became the first team in NBA history to win four straight Game 1s on the road.

"Last year, like I think I told you guys, we were just happy to be in the playoffs, we were happy to move on, and we didn't really have any high goals after the first round," said Beal. "But this year we expect more of ourselves, we expect to get past the second round, we have that same desperation we had in the previous round."

DeMarre Carroll scored 21 of his 24 points in the first half for the Hawks. Al Horford recorded 17 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists, while Jeff Teague played through a right ankle sprain and finished with 11 points and seven assists.

Trailing 83-81, the Wizards scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter. Beal tallied four points during the stretch before landing on Horford's foot. Beal went to the locker room and returned to the court later in the frame.

Kyle Korver's 3-pointer and Teague's layup had the Hawks within 91-90, but the Wizards responded with a 7-1 spurt. Otto Porter Jr. capped the flurry with a 3-pointer to make it 98-91 with 3:17 to play.

Atlanta pulled within 98-96 following Paul Millsap's three-point play and slam. The Hawks had a possession in between where they missed six straight shots after pounding the offensive glass.

But Porter and Gortat scored around Korver's missed 3-pointer to put the game away.

"I think they made more plays in the second half than we did," said Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer. "I think defensively we just had a couple lags, a couple of lulls, that allowed them to get back in it and get a little separation."

Game 3 will be Saturday night in Washington.