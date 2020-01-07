Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young campaigns for NBA great's dunk contest participation

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is hoping to get a certain NBA great into February’s dunk contest one last time before he retires.

Young took to Twitter on Monday to try and get Vince Carter back to the dunk contest.

WESTBROOK SET TO RETURN TO FACE A THUNDER TEAM THAT IS OK

“Vince Carter To The NBA Dunk Contest.... NEEEED IT!! #ThatsMyVote,” he wrote.

The only person that was set to be in this year’s dunk contest is Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard, according to The Athletic. Howard won the event three consecutive times from 2007 to 2009 when he was a member of the Orlando Magic and leading the team to deep NBA playoff runs.

EMBIID, WITH DISLOCATED FINGER, LEADS 76ERS PAST THUNDER

Carter, 42, is the oldest active player in the NBA and in his second season with the Hawks. He is the first player to play in four different decades having made his debut with the Toronto Raptors in 1999.

Carter has had a stellar career playing for eight teams from 1999 to 2020. He is most famous for his incredible performance in the 2000 dunk contest where he put his elbow in the rim among other crazy slams.

Carter has appeared in 30 games for the Hawks this season. He is averaging 5 points and 2 rebounds per game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This year's NBA All-Star Game takes place in Chicago.