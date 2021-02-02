Hawks fan explains courtside spat with LeBron James; Lakers' star says ejection wasn't 'warranted'

An Atlanta Hawks fan that was ejected from Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers after getting into a verbal dispute with LeBron James where she was pictured lowering her mask spoke out on Instagram to explain what she says started the courtside argument.

Juliana Carlos, 25, explained in a series of since-deleted videos on her Instagram what triggered the altercation between her husband and James and what led to her involvement.

LEBRON JAMES REACTS TO TOM BRADY’S 10TH SUPER BOWL APPEARANCE: ‘AT OUR AGE, WE CAN STILL DOMINATE OUR SPORT’

"So, I'm minding my own business, and Chris has been a Hawks fan forever. He's been watching the games for 10 years," she said, according to an ESPN report. "Whatever, he has this issue with LeBron. I don't have an issue with LeBron. I don't give a f--- about LeBron,"

She continued: "Anyway, I'm minding my own business, drinking my [beverage], having fun. All of the sudden, LeBron says something to my husband, and I see this and I stand up. And I go, 'Don't f---ing talk to my husband.' And he looks at me and he goes, 'Sit the f--- down, b----.' And I go, 'Don't f---ing call me a b----. You sit the f--- down. Get the f--- out of here. Don't f---ing talk to my husband like that.'"

Video from the game shows Carlos lowering her mask while she fires back: "Shut the f--- up. Don't talk to my husband like that."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Four fans, including Carlos and her husband, were ejected from the game as a result.

James was asked about the courtside spat after the game but he didn’t seem too phased by it, even saying that he didn’t believe the argument "warranted" them being thrown out.

"At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building," he said during his post-game press conference. "I miss that interaction. I need that interaction. We as players need that interaction. I don't feel like it was warranted to be kicked out."

He continued: "There was a back-and-forth between two grown men and we said our piece. He said his piece, I said my piece and then when someone else jumped into it and said their peace but I didn’t think they should’ve been kicked out."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James said coyly that alcohol consumption may have played a role.

"They might have had a couple drinks, maybe," he said. "And they could have probably kept it going during the game, and the game wouldn't have been about the game no more, so I think the referees did what they had to do."

However, James took a dig at Carlos on Twitter after the game, calling her a "Courtside Karen."

Only nine NBA teams are allowing limited fan attendance. A Hawks official told ESPN that Atlanta's State Farm Arena was allowing 8% capacity on Monday night.