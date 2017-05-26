Harry Redknapp says transfer target 'wants to be a pornstar'

With the domestic seasons in England wrapped up, it's time to turn attention to the transfer market. Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has never been shy about courting players via media, and he's set his eyes on an old favorite.

Redknapp said he'd like to addBenoit Assou-Ekotto to theBlues, but there's just one hiccup: The left back has "admitted he wants to be a pornstar," Redknapp said.

"Maybe I can get another year out of him before he decides to do that."

The juicy soundbite comes from the Spurs Show Podcast, as transcribed by the Birmingham Mail. It should be noted that Redknapp is normally playful with the media and the 70-year-old was described as "very tongue-in-cheek" by the Mail. Then again, Redknapp also prefaced the story with it being "the gospel truth."

The Englishman managed Assou-Ekotto for four years while the pair were at Tottenham from 2008-12, so if anyone's familiar with the player, it's Redknapp. Back in 2010,Assou-Ekotto admitted soccer wasn't his life passion, telling the Guardian: "It's only a job. Yes, it's a good, good job and I don't say that I hate football but it's not my passion."

As for what Redknapp said, itcould be that the manageris just trying to pique the 33-year-old defender's interest with jokeand some salacious headlines. Or maybe Assou-Ekottotruly is trying to break into the adult film industry and Redknapp just blew up his spot.

Either way, it's classic Harry.

