Caitlin Clark corn maze carved into Indiana orchard as they pay homage to WNBA superstar

Caitlin Clark’s stardom has been felt throughout women’s basketball, but especially in Indiana, as she collected WNBA Rookie of the Year for the state’s Fever in her inaugural season.

That stardom has reached many heights, but for this Halloween season, one orchard decided to pay homage to Clark’s stardom and impact in the state in a stunning way.

County Line Orchard in Hobart, Indiana, carved a giant corn maze that shows Clark wearing her No. 22 Fever while holding a basketball. The words, "We [heart] Caitlin Clark," can also be seen from an aerial view.

The tribute to Clark is something visitors of the popular orchard have been raving about, but chief operating officer Dana More said all the credit should go to her nieces, who are giant fans of Clark.

"I can’t take credit," More told Fox 32 Chicago. "It was my nieces. We were watching the WNBA Draft and, of course, Caitlin Clark got selected by the Fever, and my nieces said, ‘Auntie Dana, that should be at your corn maze this year!’ And I said, ‘I love it!’

"So, I texted our owner immediately, and he responded with, ‘I’m in.’ And from there, it was really just off to the races."

Ryan Richardson is the owner More is referring to, and he mentioned to Fox 32 that they’ve had some pretty intricate corn mazes in the past, including Chicago Blackhawks-themed ones.

However, it just made sense that Clark, already a superstar in the state of Indiana, would be this year’s corn maze considering the WNBA records and awards she tallied.

The maze became a quick hit once County Line Orchard customers started to go, and the news of the tribute quickly spread on social media. It even got Clark herself.

More explained that tickets for her and her nieces were sent over so they could enjoy a Fever game, where Clark came by to meet them.

"It was really a once in a lifetime opportunity for me and [my nieces], and Caitlin Clark was kind enough to come over and sign their jerseys," More explained. "The smiles on their faces… I will never ever forget. I may be aunt of the century."

Clark’s rookie season was not only a massive success for the basketball player personally, but for women’s basketball as a whole. She headlined a rookie class that already had massive stardom from their college days, which added to a league that has seen increased viewership, engagement, and attendance year over year.

Clark helped the Fever reach the playoffs this season, while setting numerous rookie and league records, including most points by a rookie in a single season, most made three-pointers by an WNBA player in a single season and most assists tallied in a single season.

In the Fever’s two playoff games against the Connecticut Sun, which they both lost, the WNBA saw a record 1.84 million viewers in Game 1 and Game 2 saw that record broken with 2.54 million viewers.

Clark’s impact on the WNBA and women’s basketball as a whole is expected to grow even more as she cements her place among the talented stars within the league in seasons to come.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.