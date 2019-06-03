Hank Haney appears to double down on insensitive LPGA remarks

Hank Haney, the former swing coach for Tiger Woods and current host on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel, appeared to double down on his insensitive remarks that landed him in hot water last week.

As Jeongeun Lee6 was moments away from winning her first U.S. Open title, Haney tweeted that his insensitive remarks about Korean golfers and women on the LPGA Tour was “based on statistics and facts.”

“My prediction that a Korean woman would be atop the leaderboard at the Women’s U.S. Open was based on statistics and facts,” he tweeted. “Korean women are absolutely dominating the LPGA Tour. If you asked me again my answer would be the same but worded more carefully.”

Lee6 won the tournament and Haney followed with a tweet, saying “Congratulations to Jeougean Lee6 on your great win at the U.S. Women’s Open. Who’s The Great Predictor now Steve Johnson @steveyrayj I knew a Lee would win.”

Haney apologized for spelling Lee6’s name wrong and deleted the tweet, according to Golf.com. He followed up with a separate tweet, saying: “Congratulations to Jeongeun Lee6 on your great win at the US Women’s Open. I knew you’d win. Who’s The Great Predictor now Steve Johnson @steveyrayj.”

The remarks came days after he was suspended from his radio show when he predicted “a Korean” would win the event and confessed he couldn’t name many players on the tour.

“I couldn't name you like six players on the LPGA tour,” Haney said. “Nah, maybe I could -- well, I'd go with Lee. If I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of them right.”

He added: “Honestly, Michelle Wie is hurt. I don't know that many. Where are they playing, by the way?”

Haney did apologize for his initial comments but received criticism from Wie and Woods over the remarks.

