SPORTS
Handball Federation changes rule after bikini row: report

Norway’s women were fined by European handball authorities for “improper clothing” after wearing shorts in the European beach bronze medal match in Bulgaria in July

Edmund DeMarche
Athletes competing in tournaments tied to the International Handball Federation will be allowed to wear bike shorts and tank tops during beach competition rather than bikini bottoms—months after an international row that included condemnation from a pop star.

The Guardian newspaper reported that the federation "quietly altered its regulations for beach handball" at some point over the past month.

Last month, five Nordic countries urged the federation "to review uniform rules in accordance with gender equality" after the Norway team was punished for wearing shorts instead of the mandated bikini uniform.

Aardahl Maren Nyland (r) of Norway plays a shot during 2018 Women's Beach Handball World Cup final against Kerlidi Eleni Ioanna of Greece on July 29, 2018 in Kazan, Russia. (Photo by Ilnar Tukhbatov/Epsilon/Getty Images)

Norway’s women were fined by European handball authorities for "improper clothing" after wearing shorts in the European beach bronze medal match in Bulgaria in July in protest at the bikini-style rule. Men are allowed to wear T-shirts and shorts while women have to wear midriff-baring tops and bikini bottoms.

There was an international uproar and the fine caught the attention of the singer Pink who offered to pay the fine at the time. The singer said she was proud of the beach handball team for "PROTESTIN THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR ‘uniform,’" the singer tweeted. "The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you Keep it up."

Dimitri Ntafina (r) of Greece plays a shot during 2018 Women's Beach Handball World Cup final against Berg Julie Aspelund (l) of Norway on July 29, 2018 in Kazan, Russia. (Photo by Ilnar Tukhbatov/Epsilon/Getty Images)

In the open letter, the five sports ministers from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland "urge the International Handball Federation and other international sports federations to review uniform rules and to allow athletes to be dressed in a way that suits performance and comfort."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

