NBA Playoffs
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks bemoans perceived 'villain' label, believes it's why he was ejected in Game 3

Brooks ejected from Game 3 against Lakers

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has talked an enormous amount of trash in the first three games of the playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. In Game 3, he was ejected after hitting LeBron James in the groin area.

Brooks explained Sunday after the dust had settled that the groin tap to James was an accident. He added that the perception of him being a "villain" played a factor in the officials’ decision to throw him out of the game.

Dillon Brooks shoots the ball

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

"The media making me a villain, the fans making me a villain, and then that just creates a whole different persona on me," Brooks said via ESPN. "So, now you think I intended to hit LeBron James in the nuts. I'm playing basketball. I'm a basketball player. So, if I intended – and that's whatever is in the flagrant 2 category – if you think I did that, that means you think I'm that type of person."

Brooks reportedly won’t be subject to further discipline.

GRIZZLIES' DILLON BROOKS EJECTED AFTER LOW BLOW ON LEBRON JAMES

Dillon Brooks points to LeBron James

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) talks to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

"I knew I wasn't going to be," he said. "They can't dictate this series like that. [Referee Mark Davis] probably had to call that because of what happened [in Game 3] with James Harden, and that's just unfair. I get penalized, and I can't help my team try to make a comeback in the second half."

James Harden was ejected from Game 3 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ series against the Brooklyn Nets for his own groin tap on Royce O’Neale.

The trash-talking with James began when he called the Lakers star "old" after Memphis’ Game 2 win.

Brooks had seven points and two rebounds in 19 minutes against the Lakers.

Dillon Brooks looks at Ed Malloy

NBA referee Ed Malloy makes a call as Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks watches in the second quarter during Game 3 of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, April 22, 2023. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Game 4 is set for Monday at 10 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.