Detroit Lions
Published

Former Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25: 'Gone far too soon'

Lemonier appeared in seven games for the Lions

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier, who last played in the league in January 2022, has died. He was 25. 

The Lions confirmed Lemonier’s death in a statement on Thursday. The details surrounding his death were not immediately known. 

Jessie Lemonier of the Detroit Lions gets set against the Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver.

Jessie Lemonier of the Detroit Lions gets set against the Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier," the statement read. "Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon." 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time." 

The Los Angeles Chargers, who signed Lemonier as an undrafted free agent in 2020, released a similar statement on social media. 

"Gone too soon. Our hearts are with Jessie's family, friends and loved ones." 

Jessie Lemonier of the Los Angeles Chargers during the Seahawks game at Lumen Field on Aug. 28, 2021, in Seattle.

Jessie Lemonier of the Los Angeles Chargers during the Seahawks game at Lumen Field on Aug. 28, 2021, in Seattle. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Lemonier spent one season with the Chargers, appearing in six games where he registered two tackles. After getting waived in August 2021, he was signed by the Lions. He totaled 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks across seven games before being waived in May. 

He was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals but was released in August before the start of the 2022 season. 

Jessie Lemonier of the Detroit Lions celebrates a fumble recovery against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021, in Atlanta.

Jessie Lemonier of the Detroit Lions celebrates a fumble recovery against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021, in Atlanta. (Chris Thelen/Getty Images)

Lemonier continued his football career in the XFL, getting drafted by the Arlington Renegades in November before signing with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers. He was then traded to the Birmingham Stallions.

