Got peroxide? Soccer superstar Lionel Messi goes platinum blond

For once, it's not what Lionel Messi is doing with his feet that's creating a stir.

After dyeing his hair peroxide blond, the Barcelona forward will stand out even more in matches.

The 29-year-old Argentine revealed his new hairdo, covering previously dark locks, at the Spanish champions' pre-season training camp in England.

Defender Aleix Vidal seemed bemused to be asked about Messi's hair on Wednesday, saying, "He's free to do whatever he wants. I'm not bothered — he's the best."

Messi isn't a trendsetter with his hair.

In recent months, James Rodriguez (Real Madrid), Samir Nasri (Manchester City), Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) and Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) also have gone blond.

Going back into the last century, Romania's entire 1998 World Cup team showed up for a game all sporting blond 'dos.

