GOP senator calls out Dems' reported pro-women attire at Trump speech after blocking trans athlete bill

As Democratic congresswomen are reportedly planning to wear pink to President Donald Trump's joint address Tuesday to protest in support of women's rights, one Republican senator is reminding them what their party voted against Monday.

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., told Time on Tuesday that dozens of her Democrat colleagues will show up to Capitol Hill to wear pink for Trump's speech to "signal our protest of Trump's policies which are negatively impacting women and families."

"Pink is a color of power and protest," Fernández told the outlet. "It’s time to rev up the opposition and come at Trump loud and clear."

In response to this news, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, called out the party for its reported protest attire for women just one day after Senate Democrats voted unanimously against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.

"When you see Democrats wearing pink for the TV cameras tonight, remember that 45 of them voted for men to invade women’s sports just yesterday," Lee wrote in response to the Time article on X. "It’s all an act."

TRUMP ADMIN PROBING SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR TRANS ATHLETE SCANDAL EVEN AFTER CHANGING POLICY TO FOLLOW EXEC ORDER

The bill failed to clear the key procedural hurdle by a vote of 51-45, along party lines. All Democratic senators voted against the motion to proceed, with the exceptions of Sens. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Peter Welch, D-V.t., who were absent.

So the bill was filibustered and is presumed dead, unless it is re-introduced at a later date.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., did not just vote against the bill, but she also made a mocking "thumbs down" gesture while she voted no.

Many Democrats have since faced a flury of online backlash for voting against the bill.

Meanwhile, Trump passed an executive order to keep trans athletes out of girls' and women's sports on Feb. 5, which has been widely praised by women's rights groups.