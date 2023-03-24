Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

March Madness
Published

Gonzaga drills three-pointer in final seconds to clinch trip to Elite 8 as Drew Timme goes off

Gonzaga fought back from 13 points down as Timme dropped 36 points and 13 rebounds

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The first half looked like UCLA was going to coast to a trip to the Elite 8.

But they don’t call it March Madness for nothing.

The three-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs overcame the tremendous deficit, and not without stress at the end, to win an instant classic over No. 2 UCLA, 79-76.

The Bulldogs were down 46-33 at the half, but something was said in the locker room that made them look like a totally different team when everyone returned to the floor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Drew Timme #2, Anton Watson #22, Julian Strawther #0 and Malachi Smith #13 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs react after a timeout called during the second half against the UCLA Bruins in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Drew Timme #2, Anton Watson #22, Julian Strawther #0 and Malachi Smith #13 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs react after a timeout called during the second half against the UCLA Bruins in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Bulldogs fought all the way back (rather quickly) turning what seemed like an insurmountable deficit into, well, the same thing - just the other way around. The Bulldogs went on a 20-3 run at one point in the second half to lead by 10 with 2:30 to go.

But UCLA was not dead. They fought all the way back to trail by two with less than 35 seconds to go. After Drew Timme missed a pair of free throws, UCLA had a chance to win on the final shot.

They didn't save it for the last second, but Amari Bailey hit a three-pointer to put the Bruins back up one with 12.4 ticks to play.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 23: Anton Watson #22 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts to a play during the second half against the UCLA Bruins in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 23: Anton Watson #22 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts to a play during the second half against the UCLA Bruins in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

KANSAS STATE MOVES ON TO ELITE EIGHT AFTER EPIC OVERTIME WIN OVER MICHIGAN STATE IN SWEET 16

But the Bulldogs had a chance to save themselves one final time, and they cashed in - Julian Strawther answered back with a three of his own with 7.2 seconds left, and after UCLA turned the ball over, Strawther knocked another free throw to put Gonzaga up three. The Bruins' half-court heave at the buzzer bricked off the rim.

Timme may have slowed down toward the end, but for the first 30 minutes of the contest, he was nothing short of dominant. He netted 33 of Zaga’s first 56 points - he finished with 36 points and 13 rebounds.

Gonzaga bullied the Bruins on the glass, outrebounding them 50-26.

Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts after scoring against the UCLA Bruins during the second half  in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts after scoring against the UCLA Bruins during the second half  in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gonzaga will not face fourth-seeded UConn in the Elite 8 on Saturday in Las Vegas after the Huskies' dominant win over No. 8 Arkansas.