Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

California

Golf legend Phil Mickelson weighs in on alleged fraud in California

'How about no new taxes until government gets rid of fraud,' Mickelson wrote

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
California audit uncovers millions wasted, raises fraud concerns Video

California audit uncovers millions wasted, raises fraud concerns

FOX Business correspondent Max Gorden reports on a California audit that found millions of dollars in wasted or misused funds on ‘The Story.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golf legend Phil Mickelson shared his thoughts on alleged fraud occurring in his home state of California in a series of social media posts. 

President Donald Trump said during a New Year's Eve event Wednesday that fraud in California, New York and Illinois is worse than the recently uncovered welfare fraud in Minnesota. 

Mickelson responded on X to comments made by Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., during a Fox Business interview and later a CNN interview, condemning a recently proposed billionaire's tax in California while alleged fraud is taking place. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

House Oversight Committee to hold hearings on 'staggering' Minnesota fraud Video

"No amount of tax can help CA until the fraud problem gets fixed. CA fraud makes MN look like amateurs," Mickelson wrote.

"Instead of stopping the fraud and theft and getting back the money, the plan is more taxes for already the highest taxed citizens in the country." 

In response to a local opinion column on the proposed billionaire's tax, Mickelson later wrote, "How about no new taxes until government gets rid of fraud. Until that happens more taxes will only fund more fraud."

In another post, Mickelson suggested stopping the fraud would cost Democrats votes.

FORMER WALZ RIVAL SAYS FRAUD HAS MINNESOTANS ‘FED UP’ AND DEMANDING ACCOUNTABILITY 

GOP rep calls out Dems over alleged fraud fallout: 'You are a disgrace to Minnesota' Video

"The dilemma for all Democrats is if you stop the fraud, illegal immigration, and voter fraud in CA, then Republicans win CA and have a huge majority throughout the country. The Democrat party all but ends," he wrote. 

Trump brought further attention to alleged fraud in California in a Truth Social post Wednesday, claiming again that it is worse than that in Minnesota, referencing California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who has been at the center of his state's recent fraud scandal. 

"There is more FRAUD in California than there is in Minnesota, if that is even possible. When you add in Election Fraud, then they are tied for first. Two Crooked Governors, two Crooked States!" Trump wrote.

Newsom's office responded with a statement on X. 

"Donald Trump is a deranged, habitual liar whose relationship with reality ended years ago. This is not complicated. He spends his days posting whatever garbage his shriveled little brain can cough up — and [Fox News] dutifully treats it like the Lord's scripture," the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

CNN's Whitney Wild presses Nick Shirley over his Minnesota childcare fraud investigation Video

"Meanwhile — in the actual world where adults govern — [Gov.] Gavin Newsom has been cleaning house. Since taking office, he’s blocked over $125 BILLION in fraud, arrested criminal parasites leaching off of taxpayers, and protected taxpayers from the exact kind of scam artists Trump celebrates, excuses, and pardons. Gavin Newsom runs a state. Donald Trump runs his mouth and little fingers."

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it would freeze all childcare payments to Minnesota amid mounting scrutiny over accusations of fraud involving child daycare centers across Minnesota.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue