Golf legend Phil Mickelson weighs in on alleged fraud in California

Golf legend Phil Mickelson shared his thoughts on alleged fraud occurring in his home state of California in a series of social media posts.

President Donald Trump said during a New Year's Eve event Wednesday that fraud in California, New York and Illinois is worse than the recently uncovered welfare fraud in Minnesota.

Mickelson responded on X to comments made by Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., during a Fox Business interview and later a CNN interview, condemning a recently proposed billionaire's tax in California while alleged fraud is taking place.

"No amount of tax can help CA until the fraud problem gets fixed. CA fraud makes MN look like amateurs," Mickelson wrote.

"Instead of stopping the fraud and theft and getting back the money, the plan is more taxes for already the highest taxed citizens in the country."

In response to a local opinion column on the proposed billionaire's tax, Mickelson later wrote, "How about no new taxes until government gets rid of fraud. Until that happens more taxes will only fund more fraud."

In another post, Mickelson suggested stopping the fraud would cost Democrats votes.

FORMER WALZ RIVAL SAYS FRAUD HAS MINNESOTANS ‘FED UP’ AND DEMANDING ACCOUNTABILITY

"The dilemma for all Democrats is if you stop the fraud, illegal immigration, and voter fraud in CA, then Republicans win CA and have a huge majority throughout the country. The Democrat party all but ends," he wrote.

Trump brought further attention to alleged fraud in California in a Truth Social post Wednesday, claiming again that it is worse than that in Minnesota, referencing California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who has been at the center of his state's recent fraud scandal.

"There is more FRAUD in California than there is in Minnesota, if that is even possible. When you add in Election Fraud, then they are tied for first. Two Crooked Governors, two Crooked States!" Trump wrote.

Newsom's office responded with a statement on X.

"Donald Trump is a deranged, habitual liar whose relationship with reality ended years ago. This is not complicated. He spends his days posting whatever garbage his shriveled little brain can cough up — and [Fox News] dutifully treats it like the Lord's scripture," the statement said.

"Meanwhile — in the actual world where adults govern — [Gov.] Gavin Newsom has been cleaning house. Since taking office, he’s blocked over $125 BILLION in fraud, arrested criminal parasites leaching off of taxpayers, and protected taxpayers from the exact kind of scam artists Trump celebrates, excuses, and pardons. Gavin Newsom runs a state. Donald Trump runs his mouth and little fingers."

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it would freeze all childcare payments to Minnesota amid mounting scrutiny over accusations of fraud involving child daycare centers across Minnesota.