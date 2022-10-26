Expand / Collapse search
Vegas Golden Knights
Published

Golden Knights' Phil Kessel becomes NHL's new Ironman, scores milestone goal

Kessel has been on the ice in each game since 2009

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Vegas Golden Knights right winger Phil Kessel broke a record and reached a scoring total milestone in Tuesday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

Kessel became the NHL’s new Ironman with a start in his 990th consecutive game. He broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season. He has taken the ice in each game since Nov. 3, 2009, when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Phil Kessel, #8 of the Vegas Golden Knights, poses with the pucks from his 990th consecutive NHL game, breaking the record owned by Keith Yandle for the longest "Ironman" streak in league history, and his 400th career goal against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Oct. 25, 2022 in San Jose, California.

Phil Kessel, #8 of the Vegas Golden Knights, poses with the pucks from his 990th consecutive NHL game, breaking the record owned by Keith Yandle for the longest "Ironman" streak in league history, and his 400th career goal against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Oct. 25, 2022 in San Jose, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

He also scored his 400th career goal as the Golden Knights won 4-2.

"I was happy to get it," he said. "I was happy to get it."

He nearly reached the 400-goal mark on Monday night against the Maple Leafs, but an offsides call wiped out the goal.

"Isn't that ironic how it works out," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said, via NHL.com. "Good for him. He certainly earned it. Those young legs were churning on that one. He still skates, still makes plays. Very happy for him.

San Jose Sharks center Luke Kunin, #11, chases after Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel, #8, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. 

San Jose Sharks center Luke Kunin, #11, chases after Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel, #8, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

"Obviously, it's a big night for him. You want to remember when you break a record with a win. To be able to score a goal, something he's done his whole life to get to 400, I think is just great. It's a great night for him, and we're all happy to be part of it."

The Sharks played a video from Yandle congratulating Kessel during a break in the first period, drawing an ovation from the crowd. 

"It was nice," Kessel said. "I appreciate it. They don’t have to do that. But I appreciate it out of them."

Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel, #8, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, California, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. 

Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel, #8, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, California, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Yandle had the record for 272 days after breaking Doug Jarvis’ record of 964 consecutive games. Yandle played in 989 straight games before he retired.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.