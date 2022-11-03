Giants could discuss Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley contract extensions during bye week, GM says

The New York Giants jumping out to a 6-2 record in the first season with Brian Daboll as head coach has been a revelation, but it also comes with its own set of complications.

It is also the first season with general manager Joe Schoen running the show, and there are big decisions to be made in Schoen’s near future.

Running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones are both playing in the last year of their rookie deals, and Schoen is at least open to extending one or both players as the Giants enter their bye week .

COWBOYS’ JERRY JONES ‘BLIND REFEREE’ COSTUME PERPETUATES ‘HARMFUL’ STEREOTYPES, ORGANIZATION SAYS

"We'll have those meetings this week," Schoen said Tuesday, according to NFL.com. "We'll talk about it if we want to, we had to get through the trade deadline today and those conversations, then we'll kind of circle up with some strategy meetings as we move forward on contract extensions and if we may or may not do anybody."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schoen said that if deals were to get done, it would have to be during New York’s week off.

"If I did, this would be the week," Schoen continued. "I would want to entertain it during the bye week, and then I probably won't do anything after that. I don't want anything to be a distraction to the players or the organization. So, if we do something, it would be probably before Monday with any of our guys, I'm not saying him, but when we have those conversations."

COWBOYS’ EZEKIEL ELLIOT TEASES THANKSGIVING THROWBACK UNIFORMS

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option heading into the season, but the fourth-year quarterback has been solid through eight games, throwing for six touchdowns with just two interceptions and a completion rate of 65%.

"We've got nine games left," Schoen said. "For all these guys, it's going to be a continuing evaluation. We'll talk through it, what the market looks like, we'll have those meetings, but it's going to be an ongoing evaluation. We've had Daniel [Jones] for eight games."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Barkley has certainly made his case for a new contract, second in the NFL in rushing yards (779) on the second-most carries (163).

"Saquon and I have a great relationship,’’ Schoen said Wednesday, according to The New York Post. "I’ve talked with him [and] told him I’d like him to be here, and I think he’s in the same boat. So, we’ll see if we can work something out here at some point.’’

New York will have the ability to use one franchise tag during the offseason if deals are unable to be reached.