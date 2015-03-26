Giants rout Bears

Da'Rel Scott capped the Giants' 41-13 yard touchdown run.

But while New York rolled to an easy victory, the club may have lost Terrell Thomas for the season after the starting cornerback tore his anterior cruciate ligament late in the first half.

Eli Manning completed half of his 16 attempts for 78 yards for the Giants, while Brandon Jacobs carried the ball six times for 48 yards, including an 18- yard draw to paydirt in the second quarter.

Jay Cutler led Chicago to two field goals in his 30 minutes of action, completing 12-of-21 throws for 171 yards. Marion Barber totaled 80 yards from scrimmage for the Bears, whose only touchdown came in the closing second from Kahlil Bell.

A blocked a punt just before halftime allowed David Carr to hook up with Domenik Hixon on a five-yard fade route in the right corner of the end zone to give the Giants a 20-6 cushion.

Danny Ware added a one-yard TD in the third for New York, and Carr hit Daniel Coats for a 17-yard touchdown early in the fourth. Carr finished with 84 yards on 9-of-11 efficiency.