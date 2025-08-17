Giants rookie Abdul Carter says Jets knocking him down will be team's 'only highlight' this season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Abdul Carter may be a rookie, but the New York Giants edge rusher is a seasoned veteran when it comes to talking smack.

Carter had what some may refer to as a "Welcome to the NFL" moment during the Giants’ second preseason game of the year, as New York Jets tight end Stone Smartt uplifted him with a chip block during the second quarter on Saturday night.

And if that wasn’t enough, Jets right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor took advantage of the Penn State product being on the turf, as he continued to keep him there with a couple of shoves while play continued.

The NFL posted the play on X, but Carter was quick to toss a quip at the Jets after seeing it himself.

"Might be the only highlight of the Jets all season [down arrow emoji] and we put BTA. Weak a-chip ate that mf like bbq," Carter wrote on X.

Some X users weren’t fond of Carter’s comments on the play, telling him it’s only a preseason game and not to take it too hard.

But Carter’s confidence has never wavered, dating back to his Nittany Lions days. Since the Giants took him third overall in April, that has been quite apparent as he gears up for his rookie season.

Despite this lowlight, it’s been mainly highlights for Carter on the practice field as well as the two games he’s played for New York this preseason. The Giants and Jets had joint practices this week leading up to the "Snoopy Bowl" at their MetLife Stadium shared home, and Carter was impressive along with his defensive line teammates, according to reports.

Last week, Carter played only a handful of snaps against the Buffalo Bills, an AFC East rival of the Jets, where he created quarterback pressure on all three, per NextGen Stats.

The Giants are hoping the consistent pressure that Carter showed at Penn State translates to the NFL level, and so far, it’s looked that way.

But Carter may have just created some tension between these two New York franchises that only play each other in the regular season every four years. They last played in the regular season in 2023, where the Jets beat the Giants, 13-10, in overtime.

The Jets have won the last three matchups against the Giants, though Big Blue took the previous five against Gang Green.

Carter and the Giants will have their final preseason matchup on Thursday night at home against the New England Patriots.

