Giants player tests positive for coronavirus as team's stars come under fire for potentially violating rules

An unidentified New York Giants player tested positive for the coronavirus as the team has dealt with issues regarding health and safety protocols over the last few weeks.

The team made the announcement without naming the player who had tested positive for the virus.

“Late last night, we were notified that a Giants player tested positive for COVID-19. The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated,” the team said in a statement Thursday. “All of the player's close contacts were identified and were informed to remain home today. Those individuals will participate in meetings remotely. We are working closely with the NFL's Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps.”

The team’s training facility is staying open and the rest of the players are expected to follow their normal practice schedules. It was the team’s first reported positive COVID-19 test.

The New York Daily News reported that it was an offensive lineman who tested positive for COVID-19 and the NFL Network added that all but four offensive linemen were being quarantined.

Will Hernandez is expected to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list later Thursday, ESPN reported. The list is reserved for players who contracted the illness or came into close contact with someone who did.

The positive coronavirus test report comes as Giants stars Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have come under fire in recent weeks in regards to potentially breaking NFL healthy and safety rules. Jones and Barkley were both in a photo without a mask on while Barkley was reportedly riding a bicycle even with his torn ACL.

A video made the rounds on social media by DJ Lugghead, according to the New York Post. Lugghead told the newspaper that the video was re-posted as a memory from last year.

The league and the team were reportedly investigating the incident.

Joe Judge commented on the circulation of the video Tuesday.

“We’re going to deal with things internally,” Judge said. “This group of guys has been very responsible from the very beginning. They’ve tried to do the right thing the entire time [throughout the pandemic]. Based on the conversations and the information I’ve gathered from our players, I believe they were trying to do the right thing as teammates, with going out and having dinner together. We have to make sure we are conscious as an organization in anything we do.”

He added: “They understand the consequences of anything you do right now in this COVID environment, as well as in the public eye. How they’re looked at, and how we have to be careful. And we have to make sure to make the right decisions.”

The Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans have both been disciplined for flouting the league’s health and safety protocols.