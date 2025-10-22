Giants make history with unprecedented managerial hire from college baseball ranks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Francisco Giants made history Wednesday with their managerial hire.

The Giants tabbed Tony Vitello, the manager of the University of Tennessee baseball team, to lead their clubhouse.

Vitello is the first person to become an MLB manager directly from the college ranks, without any prior major league experience.

Vitello managed the Volunteers from 2018 through this past season, winning the College World Series in 2024. Three members of the current Giants played at Tennessee under Vitello's tutelage, with 2025 first-round pick Gavin Klein also a former Vol.

Buster Posey and the Giants moved on from Bob Melvin when the season ended. San Francisco went 81-81, a rather surprising finish after trading away nearly everyone they could at the deadline.

"I'm incredibly honored and grateful for this opportunity," Vitello said in a release. "I'm excited to lead this group of players and represent the San Francisco Giants. I can't wait to get started and work to establish a culture that makes Giants faithful proud."

Posey added, "We're thrilled to welcome Tony to the Giants family. Tony is one of the brightest, most innovative, and most respected coaches in college baseball today. Throughout our search, Tony's leadership, competitiveness, and commitment to developing players stood out. His ability to build strong, cohesive teams and his passion for the game align perfectly with the values of our organization. We look forward to the energy and direction he will bring, along with the memories to be made, as we focus on the future of Giants baseball."

Vitello played his college ball at the University of Missouri and went into coaching immediately after his playing career. Tennessee was his first managerial job after stops in the California Collegiate League, Missouri, TCU and Arkansas.

He went 341-131 in his tenure with the Vols, reaching the College World Series twice.

"It was one heck of a ride, Coach," the official Tennessee baseball X account posted.

Ten players coached by Vitello at Tennessee went on to become first-round picks, with 52 total draft selections. Vitello was an assistant coach at Missouri while future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer attended the school.

