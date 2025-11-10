Broncos captain Alex Singleton reveals he had testicular cancer surgery day after playing Raiders game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denver Broncos middle linebacker Alex Singleton revealed that he underwent surgery to remove testicular cancer one day after playing against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Singleton announced the health scare on social media, saying the diagnosis came after a league-mandated drug test "a little over two weeks ago" showed he had elevated levels of the hormone hCG, which led to further discussions with doctors.

They discovered a tumor that needed to be surgically removed, and Singleton said he has a "great prognosis" to make a full recovery.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Thankfully, we believe the cancer was caught early with a great prognosis for me and my family," he said in a statement. "While we are still awaiting some additional test results, I fully expect to return to the field in the coming weeks."

Singleton added that he saw Dr. Andrew Zilovy, a urologist, who determined that he showed signs of having a testicular tumor.

RAIDERS FIRE SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR AFTER CRUSHING LOSS TO BRONCOS

"I immediately contacted the Broncos, and they put me in contact with Dr. Geoff Ledgerwood, who was able to conduct an ultrasound immediately to confirm the diagnosis," Singleton’s statement continued. "And then Friday, after playing in the Raiders game the previous night, I underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tumor and begin the road to a full recovery."

Singleton said that he told his teammates about the situation on Monday before he revealed it publicly. He admitted having second thoughts about telling the world but believed his story needed to be shared.

"I wrestled with sharing such personal information publicly," he said. "But the fact is, if it helps one person decide to pay closer attention to their body, then it is well worth it. Early detection and regular screenings save lives and can save loved ones from a lot of grief."

Singleton has been one of the most consistent linebackers in recent seasons, as he ranks fifth in the league in tackles (89) through 10 games.

Before suffering a season-ending injury three games into his 2024 campaign, Singleton, a Broncos defensive captain, recorded 177 combined tackles in 2023 after posting 163 in 2022 during his first season in Denver.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Singleton’s career began in the Canadian Football League, where he gained recognition for his performances with the Calgary Stampeders between 2016 and 2018. The Philadelphia Eagles took notice of Singleton, a Montana State University product, and he played three seasons with the franchise before signing with the Broncos.