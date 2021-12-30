Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Giants' Logan Ryan takes shot at Titans fans for being 'nonexistent' when he was there

Ryan is about to wrap up his second season in New York

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan took a shot at Tennessee Titans fans on Wednesday when discussing the supporters of his current team and their frustrations with another losing season.

The Giants are 4-11 with two games left in the 2021 season, solidifying a fifth consecutive losing season and eighth out of its last nine seasons. Ryan said he takes some of the fans’ frustrations to heart.

Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys catches the ball for a touchdown in front of Logan Ryan #23 of the New York Giants during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys catches the ball for a touchdown in front of Logan Ryan #23 of the New York Giants during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"We realize it and it’s just not OK. Their reaction is OK, the product isn’t OK right now. I take that to heart as a leader on this team, I haven’t felt like the preparation and the work has always generated to the results on the field and I understand that, and I take my share of ownership on that," Ryan said. "I just try to symbolize the way to play and how I play and control what I can control. I can’t control the positions I’m put in on the field. I can’t control the score all the time, but I just try to play every snap hard, especially last game finishing that game off and stuff like that."

He then contrasted the Giants’ fan base with the Titans.

New York Giants' Logan Ryan (23) celebrates with teammates after the Giants forced a turnover on downs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

New York Giants' Logan Ryan (23) celebrates with teammates after the Giants forced a turnover on downs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

"I understand that we have a great fan base, a ton of tradition here. It’s a privilege to play here. I played in a franchise in Tennessee where the fan base was nonexistent. You couldn’t even get fans to the games, you had to put tickets half off to get fans to the games. So, I understand the tradition of this area, the history of the NFC East, what these rivalries mean with Philly and Dallas and the Washington Football Team. It means a lot – this is what people talk about day in and day out. I’m here to be part of that change," he said. 

"I’m here to demand better, I’m here to play better and I’m here to hopefully going forward start bringing some of that championship and playoff habits to the team because I believe you need to have that before you actually make that. I’m trying to be part of the solution the best I can. I take it very seriously and I hear what the fans are saying, I understand the frustration and I’m equally as frustrated. I’m going to try my best to finish this year off right and go into next season and look for changes."

Logan Ryan #23 of the New York Giants in action against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 24, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Logan Ryan #23 of the New York Giants in action against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 24, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Ryan is about to wrap up his second season with New York. In 13 games, he has 105 total tackles and seven passes defended.

