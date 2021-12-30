Aaron Rodgers won't wait long to make decision on 2022

Aaron Rodgers vowed Wednesday that whatever decision he makes about whether he plays football in 2022, he wouldn’t drag it out over the course of months.

The Green Bay Packers superstar, who has made a case for a second consecutive MVP award this season, made the remarks on what he’s thinking about when it came to his future as the team prepares for the final two games of the season with a playoff run in mind.

"I’m just savoring this year as much as anything. It won’t be something where I’ll drag it out for months and months. … I’m not going to hold the team back from anything and once I commit – and if it’s committing to move forward here – it will be a quick decision," Rodgers said.

The 38-year-old added he wanted to make sure he still had love for the game and to see if he could compete at a high level. Both of those things, Rodgers said, he found he still had in 2021.

"Wanting to not be a bum on the way out and to still be able to play, I think, is important to me. If this year has taught me anything, it’s that I still can play, I still have a love for the game, I’m still super competitive and still enjoy the process of the week. I miss practice and it’s tough to not be out there week after week now, but I still do love competing and I love being out there," he said.

Rodgers and his rift with the Packers came into the national spotlight following the conference championship loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It grew into the offseason with the quarterback reportedly asking for a trade around the NFL. He then lashed out publicly saying he had an issue with the culture in the organization.

Everything appeared to change in training camp when he addressed his issues again, this time saying he was looking for more of a voice when it came to personnel decisions and added he didn’t think the team was treating departing veterans fairly. The Packers appeared to take his words seriously as they acquired Randall Cobb, a Rodgers favorite, right before the start of the season.

Rodgers has not ruled out anything, whether it’s returning to the Packers, playing elsewhere or retiring after the 2021 season. His contract was restructured last summer, making it likely Green Bay will either extend him or trade him before the 2022 season due to salary cap restrictions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.