Giants' Kenny Golladay explains emotional moment was directed at Jason Garrett

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay admitted to getting into a heated moment with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett during Thursday night's game against the Washington Football Team.

Cameras caught Golladay screaming on the sideline, and it first appeared he was directing his passion toward quarterback Daniel Jones. On Monday, Golladay explained the sideline explosion and said it was Garrett who drew his ire.

"Really that just comes with me a little bit. Really, I’ve never done anything like that either — but really just passionate, just being a competitor. I love just doing anything I can to help the team. I let the emotions get the best of me," Golladay said.

He said it had nothing to do with getting him the ball more.

"Not so much that. Pretty much just me talking to (Jason Garrett) a little bit, and that’s two competitive guys right there. Moreso, just me wanting to do anything I can. Not so much, ‘Give me the ball more,’ though."

He said he and Garrett were all good and that he was happy with his role with the team.

"I’m happy with the role. I’d say I’m happy with the role. I’m getting put in some tough situations and (I’ve) got to make some tough catches, and that’s all I could ask for."

The Giants’ free-agent signing was targeted eight times, and he caught three passes for 38 yards in New York’s 30-29 loss. Over the first two games of the season, Golladay has made seven catches on 14 targets.

Jones said Thursday he thinks Golladay was just overly frustrated.

"I think he was frustrated with the situation, but I don’t think it was to me or anyone in particular. We’re all good. I love Kenny, I thought he played hard and did a lot of good things out there," the Giants’ quarterback said.

"I’ve got to do a better job of finding him in some places, and we’ll work through it."