Giants hire former Lions GM Mayhew as director of football operations

The New York Giants added former Detroit Lions general manager Martin Mayhew to their executive staff on Thursday.

Mayhew replaces Matt Harris, who recently joined the Lions as a salary cap specialist, and will serve as director of football operations/special projects with the Giants.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of the New York Daily News:

Mayhew took over as Detroit's GM after Matt Millen was fired in 2008. He helped the Lions rebound from the first and only 0-16 season in NFL history, building a team that qualified for the postseason under two different head coaches -- Jim Schwartz (2011) and Jim Caldwell (2014) -- during his tenure as GM.

However, the Lions fired Mayhew and team president Tom Lewand last November after Detroit dropped seven of its first eight games to start the 2015 season. He had been with the organization since 2001.

With the Giants, Mayhew may provide GM Jerry Reese with his input, but his role and influence on personnel decisions will not rival his power in Detroit.