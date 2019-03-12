Giants deal Odell Beckham Jr. to Browns in NFL blockbuster, reports say
The New York Giants have traded star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports Tuesday night.
The trade, which gives Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield a true deep threat, comes just seven months after the Giants signed Beckham to a five-year, $95 million contract extension with $65 million in guaranteed money -- the richest deal ever for an NFL wide receiver.
The reported trade will not become official until Wednesday, when the 2019-2020 NFL league year begins.
