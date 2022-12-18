Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Published

Giants-Commanders game ends with controversial no call in end zone: 'It's clearly a foul'

The controversial non-pass interference call was the topic on social media

Ryan Gaydos
The New York Giants took home a victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday night but it appeared cornerback Darnay Holmes may have gotten away with a penalty toward the end.

Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke dropped back to pass on fourth down. He narrowly missed a sack and fired a pass toward wide receiver Curtis Samuel who was trying to get open with Holmes draped on top of him. The cornerback somehow avoided a penalty.

Curtis Samuel #10 of the Washington Commanders carries the ball during the first quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on December 18, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

Curtis Samuel #10 of the Washington Commanders carries the ball during the first quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on December 18, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The Commanders turned the ball over and the Giants would just take a knee to seal the 20-12 win.

After the game, NBC’s rules analyst Terry McAulay told broadcasters Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth that the officials missed a foul on Washington’s final play.

GIANTS STOP COMMANDERS' LAST-MINUTE DRIVE TO INCREASE PLAYOFF CHANCES, WASHINGTON'S POSTSEASON HOPES SHRINK

"It’s clearly a foul," McAulay said. "He grabs his arm. He plays through the back. It’s clearly before the ball gets there. This is defensive pass interference and it really should be called whether it’s the end of the game, beginning of the game. Doesn’t matter. It’s always a foul and should’ve been called.

New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) avoided a pass interference penalty.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) defends Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) on fourth down to seal a 20-12 victory, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Landover, Md.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

"I’ll just say again. If it’s a foul in the first minute of the game, it’s a foul in the last minute of the game. When it’s that obvious, it has to be called."

McAulay wasn’t the only one who thought it as the rest of social media lit up the officiating.

The Giants moved to 8-5-1 with the win and the Commanders fell to 7-6-1. The two teams tied in their first matchup.

The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff spot after the Giants won.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

