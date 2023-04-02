Giancarlo Stanton's home run leaves Yankees fans in awe after landing almost 500 feet in stands

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is used to causing awe among fans and experts alike for the way he mashes baseballs.

But his homer in the Yankees' 6-0 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday landed in a place at Yankee Stadium where baseballs never do.

In the bottom of the third inning, Giants starter Ross Stripling tried to get a slider over for a strike to start off Stanton's second at-bat of the game. However, the slider didn't break and just hung there when Stanton unloaded a powerful swing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When he connected, he immediately knew the result of that pitch.

As Stanton admired his hit, fans couldn't believe that it climbed its way up the center field wall and ended up on the terrace over the batter's eye box.

UNIFORM NUMBERS FOR YANKEES COACHES, MANAGERS COULD SOON BE THING OF THE PAST DUE TO NUMBERS SHORTAGE

Statcast measured the hit off the bat at 117.8 mph and landing an estimated 485 feet – Stanton's second-longest of his career.

His longest came in 2016 against the Colorado Rockies when he belted a ball 504 feet, which is still tied for second-longest since Statcast began tracking home run distance.

Stanton's homer made it a 3-0 game, two batters after Aaron Judge also hit his second of the season. Kyle Higashioka would be the third Yankee to go deep later in the game.

Stanton hit his first of the season on Saturday night, but that effort didn't result in a win for the home team. The Yankees fell to the Giants, 7-5, and Stanton had a chance to change the score when it was the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and one out.

GERRIT COLE SETS NEW YANKEES RECORD IN OPENING DAY VICTORY OVER GIANTS

However, Stanton buried a sinker to shortstop Brandon Crawford, who quickly turned two to end the game and the Yankees' last-inning surge.

Stanton made up for that with this big fly that will go down in the record books.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Yankees hope that continues Monday when the Philadelphia Phillies come up I-95 to the Bronx for a three-game series.