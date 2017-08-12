Giancarlo Stanton continues torrid stretch as Marlins edge Rockies

MIAMI (AP) -- Giancarlo Stanton continued his power surge with his 41st homer and drove in three runs in the Miami Marlins' 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Stanton went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and is hitting .382 (13 for 34) with eight home runs and 15 RBIs in his last nine games. He needs one home run to tie Gary Sheffield for the Marlins' single-season mark set in 1996.

Stanton has hit 20 home runs in his last 32 games. The last player to accomplish the feat in the same season was the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shawn Green in 2002, according to STATS LLC.

Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon went 4 for 5 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. It was the 15th time this season Blackmon has had at least three hits and his third four-hit game.

Miami starter Justin Nicolino (1-1) pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs, one earned, in his first appearance since June 28. Brad Ziegler struck out Gerardo Parra with runners on first and second to end the game for his fourth save in six opportunities.

Jeff Hoffman (6-4) allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings.

Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado was ejected in the seventh inning by first base umpire Pat Hoberg after Hoberg called Arenado out on a checked swing appeal and Arenado threw his bat in disgust.

Rockies manager Bud Black was ill before the game and was not in attendance. Bench coach Mike Redmond, who was the Marlins' manager for parts of three seasons from 2013-15, handled the managerial duties.

The Rockies have dropped four of five.

Both teams scored a run in the first inning, with Mark Reynolds knocking in one for the Rockies and Marcell Ozuna tying the game on a groundout.

The Rockies loaded the bases in the fourth, but Hoffman grounded into a fielder's choice to end the threat.

The Marlins responded with Stanton's three-run blast in the bottom half to take a 4-1 lead. The home run landed near a bartender who handed the ball to a young Rockies fan.

Blackmon singled, stole second, advanced to third on an error, and scored on a sacrifice fly by DJ LeMahieu to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Carlos Gonzalez's groundout in the eighth pulled the Rockies within 4-3.

GORDON VISITS DOLPHINS

Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon visited Miami Dolphins practice earlier in the day.

"He has been coming out," Dolphins coach Adam Gase said. "I know he's friends with a lot of the guys on the team. He comes out quite a bit in the spring and we'll see him every once and a while in training camp when he gets a chance to pop out. It's always fun to talk with him. . I love his mindset, love talking competitive sports with him. He has got a great demeanor about him. He's a competitor."

RAINES THROWS FIRST PITCH

Newly inducted Hall of Famer Tim Raines threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Raines played his final MLB season for the Marlins in 2002 and there are a number of his former Montreal Expos teammates currently involved with the Marlins organization including Andre Dawson, Tony Perez, and Tim Wallach.

"It's been awesome," Raines said of the Hall of Fame experience. "It's very humbling. Not only to have the opportunity to become a Hall of Famer, but to get an opportunity to be in a situation that you'll remember forever. That's a part of history that I think every player would want to have."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yin Chen has not pitched in a game since May 1 due to arm fatigue, but threw a live batting practice session on Saturday. "He's been good," manager Don Mattingly said. "He hasn't had problems, no setbacks, so he's just progressing."

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (9-4, 3.88 ERA) will take the mound in Sunday's series finale. Marquez is 4-0 with a 2.95 ERA over his last six starts, averaging 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Marlins: RHP Vance Worley (2-2, 4.82) will make his fourth consecutive start since rejoining the rotation. Worley is 2-0.