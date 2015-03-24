Georgia's Gurley suspended indefinitely

Athens, GA (SportsNetwork.com) - Georgia running back Todd Gurley has been suspended indefinitely during an ongoing investigation into an alleged violation of NCAA rules, the school announced Thursday.

The Heisman hopeful has 773 rushing yards and eight touchdowns to go with 53 yards receiving on 11 catches in five games so far this season.

Gurley will miss at least the 13th-ranked Bulldogs' key SEC battle at No. 23 Missouri this Saturday.

"I'm obviously very disappointed," Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt said in a statement. "The important thing for our team is to turn all our attention toward preparation for Missouri."