Georgia star declares for NFL Draft hours after winning national championship

Georgia's Jalen Carter had a pretty decent Monday evening.

The defensive tackle won his second straight national championship with the Bulldogs' dominant 65-7 win over TCU — less than three hours later, he declared for the NFL Draft.

"These last 3 years have been exciting. I am most thankful to God for the talent and ability he has given me, without him I am nothing," Carter wrote on Twitter. "I can't thank Coach Smart and his staff for their commitment to helping me develop into the best version of myself on and off the field. I also want to thank my position coach Tray Scott. My teammates past/present have built bonds that will last a lifetime and what we accomplished together will love on forever. I would also like to thank the fans and the entire UGA community. You all make taking the field between the hedges special…

"With all that being said. I would like to announce that I am declaring for the NFL Draft. While I am excited for the next chapter. I WILL ALWAYS BE A DAWG!"

Carter was a five-star recruit out of Apopka High School in Florida. He was a unanimous All-American and All-SEC First-Teamer this season. In 2021, he made the All-SEC Second Team.

There is some chatter that he could be the first overall pick in April to the Chicago Bears, who aren't exactly in quarterback trouble. However, there are some who feel they should trade Justin Fields if they prefer either Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young.

Bears GM Ryan Poles said he would have to be "absolutely blown away" in order to take a quarterback first overall.

If Carter is the first pick, it will be the second year in a row in which a Georgia Bulldog was taken to begin the draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars took defensive end Travon Walker first overall last year.