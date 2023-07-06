Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Bulldogs
Published

Georgia offensive lineman ranks Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium best in SEC

Tate Ratledge pointed to the stadium design and capacity at Neyland

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The rivalry between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Vols once again took center stage in 2022 as the two top-5 teams squared off at Sanford Stadium in November. 

While the Vols had a bounce-back season in Josh Heupel’s second year in Knoxville, Georgia defeated No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 en route to its second straight national championship.

A view of Samford Stadium in Athens, GA

A general view of the field after a Georgia Bulldogs score in the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on Oct. 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

It was the sixth consecutive win for Georgia over Tennessee and the third for Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge. 

Ratledge, a junior, was part of the 2021 Georgia team that went into Neyland Stadium and defeated the Vols, 41-17. 

On the "Real Talk Georgia" podcast, Ratledge discussed the two stadiums, giving Neyland the nod as the "best stadium in the SEC" due to its design.

"No offense to Sanford or Georgia fans, but Neyland Stadium is the best stadium in the SEC," Ratledge said. "112,000 and it’s a bowl? Right on the river?"

"Imagine if our fans were in that stadium how loud it would have gotten." 

A view of Neyland Stadium

General view of the Tennessee Volunteers team running through the "T" before the game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Donald Page/Getty Images)

Ratledge was focused on the design of Neyland compared to Sanford, saying noise "leaks out" of Sanford due to the stadium not being a closed bowl. 

Ratledge hopped on Twitter Wednesday to clarify his point. 

"The fans part was not directed at our atmosphere or fans," Ratledge posted. "This was strictly about the design of their stadium."

Neyland Stadium has a capacity of 101,915 fans while Sanford Stadium can hold 92,746.

A view of Sanford Stadium in a game against Georgia Tech

A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Nov. 24, 2018 in Athens, Georgia. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The difference in the two stadiums became a talking point prior to last year’s matchup, when former Tennessee quarterback and current radio host Erik Ainge said playing at Georgia was "overrated." 

"Playing between the hedges is overrated," Ainge said in a tweet earlier in the week. "Not that loud and definitely not intimidating. It’s nothing like playing in Neyland. Vols will be just fine in Athens!"

Georgia will hit the road in 2023 to play at Tennessee on Nov. 18. 

