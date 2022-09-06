Georgia jumps Ohio State, Michigan moves up in AP Top 25

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first shake-up of the college football season has arrived.

The Associated Press released its Top 25 poll after Week 1 of the college football season and there’s been some movement.

Alabama remains No. 1 in the nation, receiving 44 first-place votes after shutting out Utah State 55-0.

Reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young threw for five touchdowns and ran for another as the Crimson Tide held Utah State to just 136 yards of offense.

Georgia jumped Ohio State to claim the No. 2 spot after handily beating Oregon 49-3. Quarterback Stetson Bennett picked up right where he left off last season, throwing for 368 yards on 25-of-31 passing, while Georgia gained 571 yards of offense on the day.

"I think when you watch what they did today if you're watching from home, you're saying, ‘Man, I'd love to come play in that offense,'" coach Kirby Smart said after the win over Oregon.

Ohio State dropped a spot after a close win over Notre Dame, and Michigan jumped four spots to No. 4 following a dominant win over Colorado State.

Redshirt junior Cade McNamara got the start for Michigan, completing 9 of 18 pass attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown. McNamara will sit in Week 2 as sophomore J.J. McCarthy gets the start against Hawaii.

"I think I said the same thing to you guys — I would prefer to have a starting quarterback going into each one and very transparent with that," head coach Jim Harbaugh said, according to ESPN. "Also said if things are exactly the same as they were coming out of camp, they're pretty close to dead even, then we were going to have to — as coaches — find a way to maximize both of their talents for the best use of the team. That remains a very viable option."

Clemson rounds out the top five after beating Georgia Tech Monday night.

Texas A&M remains at No. 6 with Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Baylor and USC rounding out the top-10.

The Trojans moved up four spots after a 66-14 win over Rice. It’s the first time USC has been in the top 10 since the end of the 2017 season.

Florida made the biggest leap up the rankings, going from unranked to the No. 12 team in the country after beating Utah at The Swamp. The Utes dropped six spots to No. 13.

Tennessee makes its first appearance in the Top 25 under head coach Josh Heupel at No. 24 after beating Ball State 59-10 in Week 1. The Vols will get a true test in Week 2, taking on No. 17 Pittsburgh on the road.

The SEC leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25.

