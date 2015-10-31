Georgia changes quarterbacks, starts Bauta vs No. 11 Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Georgia is switching quarterbacks for its biggest game of the season. Faton Bauta was announced as the team's starting quarterback about a half hour before kickoff against No. 11 Florida in Jacksonville.

Bauta replaces Greyson Lambert, who has been inconsistent all season. It will be Bauta's first career start.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Bauta, a junior from West Palm Beach, should give the Bulldogs a more athletic presence at the position. Bauta has played in all seven games this season, but only as the holder on extra points and field goals.

He has completed 4-of-5 passes for 48 yards in six career games before this season. He also has run 10 times for 46 yards.

The Bulldogs are the latest Southeastern Conference team to change starting quarterbacks for various reasons, following Auburn, Florida, Missouri, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

