Gaughan returning to Nationwide in 2014

Talladega, AL (SportsNetwork.com) - Brendan Gaughan will compete in the Nationwide Series again, driving a full schedule for Richard Childress Racing next year.

Gaughan, 38, will be behind the wheel of RCR's No. 62 Chevrolet. His family- owned South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas will sponsor the team's efforts throughout the 2014 Nationwide season. Gaughan has been driving for RCR in the Camping World Truck Series since last year. He is currently 10th in the truck point standings.

RCR will have three full-time drivers in Nationwide next season -- Gaughan, Brian Scott and Ty Dillon, who is also graduating from the Truck Series. Austin Dillon, the current Nationwide points leader, is moving over to Sprint Cup. RCR's No. 33 team will have multiple drivers.

"RCR's Nationwide program is just as strong or stronger than their truck program," Gaughan said during a press conference on Friday at Talladega Superspeedway, where the Truck Series is competing this weekend. "Austin has been doing one heck of a job, and I get to keep working with Ty."

Shane Wilson serves as crew chief for Gaughan's truck team, but Wilson will be joining Gaughan in Nationwide.

Gaughan has 84 career Nationwide starts, including three this year. He ran a full schedule in the series from 2009-10, driving for Rusty Wallace Racing at the time. In 2004, Gaughan drove for Penske Racing in Sprint Cup.