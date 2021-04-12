Tiger Woods congratulates Hideki Matsuyama on Masters victory: 'Win will impact the entire golf world'

Tiger Woods was elated to see Hideki Matsuyama make history Sunday to become the first male golfer from Japan to win a major with a victory at the Masters.

Woods, even while recovering from serious leg injuries suffered in a horrific Los Angeles-area crash, watched the tournament and congratulated Matsuyama on winning the green jacket. Woods won the Masters in 2019 and put the green jacket on Dustin Johnson in November.

"Making Japan proud Hideki. Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country. This historical @TheMasters win will impact the entire golf world," Woods wrote.

Matsuyama became the second man from an Asian country to win a major. Y.E. Yang of South Korea won the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine, ironically, over Woods.

"I can’t say I’m the greatest," Matsuyama said. "However, I’m the first to win a major, and if that’s the bar, then I’ve set it."

Matsuyama, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, took control of the tournament on Saturday when he shot a 65. He was in command in the final round on Sunday, but his supporters had to hold their breath at No. 15 when he skipped the ball into the water, which led to a bogey, and it lessened his lead to two shots over Xander Schauffele.

With that said, Schauffele also put one in the water at the 16th hole and he took the first triple-bogey of his major championship career.

Matsuyama was able to stay the course and get the victory at Augusta National. He finished at 278 for the tournament.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova and the AP contributed to this report.