Frisco Bowl 2019: Utah State vs. Kent State preview, how to watch & more

The Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl will be played between the Utah State Aggies and the Kent State Golden Flashes on Dec. 20. The game will be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The Aggies go into the game with a 7-5 record overall and a 6-2 record in the Mountain West Conference. The Golden Flashes boast a 6-6 record with a 5-3 record in the Mid-American Conference.

The Aggies will be appearing in their 13th bowl. The team is 5-7 in bowl games overall. Utah State is led by potential NFL prospect Jordan Love. He has 3,085 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes this season. Wide receiver Siaosi Mariner has 56 catches for 874 yards and eight touchdowns. Safety Shaq Bond leads the Aggies with three interceptions -- one of which he returned for a touchdown this season.

The Golden Flashes will be appearing in their third bowl game. Kent State has not won a bowl game in program history. The team last appeared in a bowl game during the 2012 season. The team has a chance to finish above .500 since 2012. Kent State’s offense is led by Dustin Crum who has 2,333 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes. Isaiah McKoy leads all receivers with 51 catches, 767 receiving yards and seven touchdown passes.

Kent State and Utah State have played two games against each other, with one win each.

--

FRISCO BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Date: December 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN2

Stadium: Toyota Stadium

Location: Frisco, Texas

--

ODDS

Moneyline: Kent State (+220), Utah State (-280)

Spread: Kent State (+7), Utah State (-7)

Over/Under: 65; Over (-110), Under (-110)

-

Betting odds courtesy Bet-NJ.com